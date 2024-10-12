Sign up
Previous
Photo 578
A moment in time...
Photo of the day... Huatulco, Mexico
© Rob Falbo
Freezing a moment by taking a photo, reveals how truly rich reality is.
Besides sandy beaches and calm bays, Huatulco is known for its coastal scenery including cliffs, rocky shores and other breathtaking landscapes.
On this trip, I set out to visit La Crucecita, Tangolunda and Santa Cruz, communities that comprise this "coastal gem" of a resort area.
I met this family along the way that let me take photos. Behind their little wooden house was a breathtaking view of this untouched beach.
Photo: Canon EOS A2 ~ AF SLR Film Camera (original print digitized ~ 1996)
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
travel
huatulco
