A moment in time...

Photo of the day... Huatulco, Mexico

© Rob Falbo



Freezing a moment by taking a photo, reveals how truly rich reality is.



Besides sandy beaches and calm bays, Huatulco is known for its coastal scenery including cliffs, rocky shores and other breathtaking landscapes.



On this trip, I set out to visit La Crucecita, Tangolunda and Santa Cruz, communities that comprise this "coastal gem" of a resort area.



I met this family along the way that let me take photos. Behind their little wooden house was a breathtaking view of this untouched beach.





Photo: Canon EOS A2 ~ AF SLR Film Camera (original print digitized ~ 1996)