Previous
George`s Stables by robfalbo
Photo 602

George`s Stables

Photo of the day… George`s Stables
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA
© Rob Falbo

Humorous mural sign outside George`s Stables by Bill Miller. George's Stables is the oldest bar in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise