George`s Stables
Photo of the day… George`s Stables
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA
© Rob Falbo
Humorous mural sign outside George`s Stables by Bill Miller. George's Stables is the oldest bar in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
usa
mural
oklahoma
art
stillwater
