🌺 Remembrance Day by robfalbo
🌺 Remembrance Day

Photo of the day... Remembrance Day
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo 🌺

Respect, Reflect, Remember on November 11th.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
leggzy ace
Wonderful capture of this very important event.
Lest we forget.
November 11th, 2024  
