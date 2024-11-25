Sign up
Previous
Photo 622
A favourite memory frozen in time...
Photo of the day... Enjoy the moments.
Collingwood, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo (JM)
Today is 'National Play Day with Dad' even though everyday should be #nationalplaydaywithdad
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Views
4
Album
365
Tags
life
,
family
,
fun
,
dad
,
daughters
