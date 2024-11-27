Sign up
Previous
Photo 624
Back in the day...
Photo of the day...
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Can you hear the crackling and popping sounds of the vinyl record?
Storefront at Tre Mari Bakery located at 1311 Saint Clair Avenue West.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
2
2
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
storefront
,
antiques
Beverley
ace
I can… and I love it!
November 27th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Memories!
November 27th, 2024
