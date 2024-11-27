Previous
Back in the day... by robfalbo
Photo 624

Back in the day...

Photo of the day...
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Can you hear the crackling and popping sounds of the vinyl record?

Storefront at Tre Mari Bakery located at 1311 Saint Clair Avenue West.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I can… and I love it!
November 27th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Memories!
November 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact