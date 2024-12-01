Previous
Christmas in the Village by robfalbo
Photo 628

Christmas in the Village

Photo of the day…
Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Take a walk on Woodbridge Ave. You never know who you'll meet...

1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact