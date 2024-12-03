Sign up
Previous
Photo 630
m&m fun...
Photo of the day... Enjoy the moments.
Rome, Italy
© Rob Falbo
Seemingly small, everyday moments can bring immense joy to life.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
fun
,
m&m
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so cute.
December 3rd, 2024
