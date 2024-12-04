Previous
Thanks for all your "favs" and comments... by robfalbo
Photo 631

Thanks for all your "favs" and comments...

Photo of the day... Thanks.
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Awesome custom painting from Anthony Ricciardi, renowned multi-disciplinary artist from Toronto. I love his story and his art.

Check out www.ricciardipaints.com

4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Nice one!
December 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love it.
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact