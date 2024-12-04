Sign up
Photo 631
Thanks for all your "favs" and comments...
Photo of the day... Thanks.
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Awesome custom painting from Anthony Ricciardi, renowned multi-disciplinary artist from Toronto. I love his story and his art.
Check out www.ricciardipaints.com
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Suzanne
ace
Nice one!
December 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love it.
December 4th, 2024
