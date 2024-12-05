Sign up
Previous
Photo 632
Ubiquity and Uniformity
Photo of the day…
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Ubiquity and Uniformity of the Urban Environment.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
canada
,
city
,
urban
,
ontario
,
vaughan
Corinne C
ace
Sweet memories for me
December 5th, 2024
