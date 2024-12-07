Previous
Footprints in the Snow by robfalbo
Footprints in the Snow

Photo of the day... Footprints in the Snow
Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

"The first fall of snow is not only an event, it is a magical event. You go to bed in one kind of a world and wake up in another quite different."
— J.B. Priestley
7th December 2024

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

