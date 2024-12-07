Sign up
Photo 634
Footprints in the Snow
Photo of the day... Footprints in the Snow
Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
"The first fall of snow is not only an event, it is a magical event. You go to bed in one kind of a world and wake up in another quite different."
— J.B. Priestley
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
0
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
634
photos
105
followers
288
following
Tags
snow
,
flag
,
woodbridge
,
canada
,
footprints
,
ontario
,
canadian
,
canadian flag
