Corso Italia ~ Toronto
Photo of the day... Corso Italia
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Memories and experiences of a certain time or place remain crystal clear for life, especially during the holidays.
Awesome storefront at Tre Mari Bakery located at 1311 Saint Clair Avenue West in Toronto.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
1
2
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
635
photos
105
followers
288
following
173% complete
View this month »
6
1
2
365
9th June 2023 9:53am
home
,
family
,
food
,
memories
,
toronto
Zilli~
ace
Remembrance of days gone by
December 8th, 2024
