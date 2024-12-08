Previous
Corso Italia ~ Toronto by robfalbo
Photo 635

Corso Italia ~ Toronto

Photo of the day... Corso Italia
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Memories and experiences of a certain time or place remain crystal clear for life, especially during the holidays.

Awesome storefront at Tre Mari Bakery located at 1311 Saint Clair Avenue West in Toronto.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Remembrance of days gone by
December 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact