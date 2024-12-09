Sign up
Photo 636
The Old Door
Photo of the day...
Calabria, Italy
© Rob Falbo
A very old door I stumbled across.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
door
italy
architecture
calabria
Neil
ace
They could tell a story.
December 9th, 2024
