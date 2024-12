"Big Heart"

Photo of the day... "Big Heart"

Distillery District, Toronto, Canada

© Rob Falbo



What else is there, especially this time of the year?



The “Big Heart” stands 14 feet tall and 12 feet wide. Fabricated out of hot rolled steel, it was created as a visual reminder to put love into everything we do.



"The Distillery District is a National Historic Site containing 40 Victorian buildings and hundreds of industrial artifacts that collectively recall Canada’s industrial past and the proud history of the former Gooderham & Worts Distillery."



(Excerpt from self guided tour information)