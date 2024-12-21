Love Locks

Photo of the day... "Love Locks"

Distillery District, Toronto, Canada

© Rob Falbo



The world needs more Love. A symbolic photo for the times we are living in...



The “Love Locks” installation is "made of steel and local reclaimed lumber, which keeps in line with The Distillery’s industrial-chic vibe. Hundreds of locks hang from metal mesh inside the bold capital letters."



"The Distillery District is a National Historic Site containing 40 Victorian buildings and hundreds of industrial artifacts that collectively recall Canada’s industrial past and the proud history of the former Gooderham & Worts Distillery."



(Excerpt from self guided tour info.)

