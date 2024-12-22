Sign up
Previous
Photo 649
Peace
Photo of the day... Peace
Distillery District, Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Using some visual imagery to help in the manifestation and shaping of real-world results.
A symbolic photo for the times we are living in.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
peace
