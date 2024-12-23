Previous
Merry Christmas by robfalbo
Photo 650

Merry Christmas

Photo of the day… Merry Christmas.
Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

"Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘It will be happier.’”
~ Alfred Lord Tennyson

Photo captured at 'Christmas in the Village' on Woodbridge Ave.

Thanks for the likes and comments throughout the year!
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

