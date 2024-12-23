Sign up
Previous
Photo 650
Merry Christmas
Photo of the day… Merry Christmas.
Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
"Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘It will be happier.’”
~ Alfred Lord Tennyson
Photo captured at 'Christmas in the Village' on Woodbridge Ave.
Thanks for the likes and comments throughout the year!
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
