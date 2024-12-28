Jacobs Ladder

Photo of the day... "Jacobs Ladder"

Toronto, Canada

© Rob Falbo



Another symbolic photo that helps capture the spirit of the holidays... this time in Berczy Park.



The sculpture of hands called "Jacobs Ladder" by artist Luis Jacob of Toronto can evoke so much symbolism and meaning.



Besides the biblical story, as well as a play on the artists name, hands can be deeply personal and spiritual representing various aspects of human existence in any society.



They can be a metaphor for spiritual growth ~ Hands reaching for a ladder can represent our tendency to become better and grow, even though reaching the top can never be achieved. They can also represent progress, ascension, and spiritual passage.



The power of hands in communication and cultural practices not only symbolize power and strength but also protection, generosity and hospitality.



More importantly, holding hands can be a show of solidarity and a sign that we are not alone, especially this time of year.



Jacob was born in Lima, Peru, and immigrated to Canada at age 10 with his family in 1981.



Apple iphone 8 ~ 64 mm ~ f1.8 ~ ISO 80 ~ 1/15sec