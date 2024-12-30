Previous
It beckons me, I’ve seen your kind before. by robfalbo
It beckons me, I’ve seen your kind before.

Markham, Canada
© Rob Falbo

It's not really ‘about’ the sign on the wall, but rather what it prompts you to think about, muse upon or recollect especially at New Year's time.

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
