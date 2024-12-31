Previous
Photo of the day... Happy New Year
© Rob Falbo

“Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.”
~Brad Paisley

The "Disco Ball" is actually from the AVENUE NIGHTCLUB, taken in 2012.


Nikon D7000, f/5, 1/60 sec. ISO 500, 52mm, pattern metering mode, no flash, compulsory.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Dorothy ace
Stunning! Happy New Year 🥳
December 31st, 2024  
