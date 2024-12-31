Happy New Year...

Photo of the day... Happy New Year

© Rob Falbo



“Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.”

~Brad Paisley



The "Disco Ball" is actually from the AVENUE NIGHTCLUB, taken in 2012.





Nikon D7000, f/5, 1/60 sec. ISO 500, 52mm, pattern metering mode, no flash, compulsory.