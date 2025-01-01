Previous
2025 is here... by robfalbo
Photo 659

2025 is here...

Photo of the day... Happy New Year.
© Rob Falbo

Let's make it a good one.

The "dazzling lights" were photographed on Fremont Street in Las Vegas.

A fav.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
180% complete

Photo Details

