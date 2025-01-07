Sign up
Photo 665
Whiskey the persian cat
Photo of the day... Whiskey
© Rob Falbo
He's the grumpy one.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
cat
,
kitten
,
cats
,
kittens
,
grumpy cat
Barb
ace
He's beautiful! I have a Persian, too. They can't help it that their smushed noses make them appear grumpy. LOL
January 7th, 2025
