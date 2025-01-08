Sign up
Photo 666
Happy Birthday Elvis
Photo of the day... Happy Birthday
Memphis, Tennessee USA
© Rob Falbo
I couldn't let January 8th, go by without recognizing the birthday of one of the most significant cultural icons of 20th century. Today, Elvis would have been 90 years old.
Elvis Aaron Presley (January 8, 1935 – August 16, 1977), a.k.a. the "King of Rock and Roll", was born in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Elvis had a twin brother named Jessie Garon Presley, who was born 35 minutes before him, however died at birth.
So many statues of Elvis in Memphis. This one is located at the Tennessee Tourism Office and it's huge.
FUJIFILM ~ Finepix V10 photos (2014)
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
usa
,
tennessee
,
elvis
,
memphis
,
king of rock and roll
,
“elvis
,
presley”
