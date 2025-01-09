F U T U R I S T I C

Vaughan, Canada

© Rob Falbo



City Of Vaughan's Highway 407 subway station gives you a little bit of light and artistic joy on your commute.



For most people, the subterranean commute through Toronto’s subway system is merely a way to get from point A to point B. People on their phones or reading a book can easily miss the world that exists around them, especially art.



Many have noticed how David Pearl, the artist behind the "Technicolour Glass" at Highway 407 station, used the station's windows as a canvas to allow light to dance and create lively shadows.



Awesome and different environments depending on the time of day you go!