Previous
Fantastic Caverns by robfalbo
Photo 676

Fantastic Caverns

Photo of the day…
Fantastic Caverns, Springfield, Missouri, USA
© Rob Falbo

Discovered in 1862 by John Knox and his hunting dog and officially explored on February 14, 1867 by the Springfield Women's Athletic Club.

The caverns were allegedly used by the Ku Klux Klan as a meeting place in the 1920s and as a “speakeasy” during Prohibition. The guide told us that “the Law” turned a blind eye to the parties until one night there was a shooting forcing them to shut it down at that time. Later in 1950s and 60s, they held music concerts.

Today, it is the only cave in North America to offer completely ride-through tours.

The photo shows the guide (for scale) in only one section. It’s huge.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
The big caves I've seen, such as Mammoth and Luray, are fascinating to walk through.
January 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact