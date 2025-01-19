Previous
El Capitolio, Havana, Cuba by robfalbo
Photo 677

El Capitolio, Havana, Cuba

Photo of the day... El Capitolio
Paseo Martí, Centro Habana, Havana, Cuba
© Rob Falbo

Construction started in 1926 and was completed in 1929, at a cost of 17 million U.S. dollars, using 5000 workers. It was the tallest building in Havana until the 1950s.

It houses the world's third largest indoor statue; the Statue of the Republic, Hostess of the National Capitol of Cuba.

Many people think it is a copy of the U.S. Capitol, however it is not a replica. According to wikipedia, "It is similar to that in Washington D.C, but a meter higher, a meter wider, and a meter longer, as well as much richer in detail."
The actual construction time was 3 years, 3 months and 20 days.

Photo - original film photo digitized (c.1995)
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact