Previous
Photo 679
The Statue of Liberty
Photo of the day... Standing tall and resolute.
New York City, USA
© Rob Falbo
In New York freedom looks like too many choices
In New York I found a friend to drown out the other voices
Voices on the cell phone
Voices from home
Voices of the hard sell
Voices down the stairwell in New York...
~ U2
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
usa
,
new york
,
the statue of liberty
