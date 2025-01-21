Previous
The Statue of Liberty by robfalbo
Photo 679

The Statue of Liberty

Photo of the day... Standing tall and resolute.
New York City, USA
© Rob Falbo

In New York freedom looks like too many choices
In New York I found a friend to drown out the other voices
Voices on the cell phone
Voices from home
Voices of the hard sell
Voices down the stairwell in New York...
~ U2
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
