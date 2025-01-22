Sign up
Photo 680
Colosseum
Photo of the day… The Eternal City
Rome, Italy
© Rob Falbo
Ancient Romans believed that no matter how many empires rose or fell or whatever may befall the earth, Rome would go on forever. This is why it's called the Eternal City.
With all its beauty, intrigue and history, it's no surprise that the city is one of the most beloved tourist destinations in the world.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
italy
rome
colosseum
