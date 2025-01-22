Previous
Colosseum by robfalbo
Photo 680

Colosseum

Photo of the day… The Eternal City
Rome, Italy
© Rob Falbo

Ancient Romans believed that no matter how many empires rose or fell or whatever may befall the earth, Rome would go on forever. This is why it's called the Eternal City.

With all its beauty, intrigue and history, it's no surprise that the city is one of the most beloved tourist destinations in the world.
