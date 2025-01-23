Previous
Colosseum (2001) by robfalbo
Photo 681

Colosseum (2001)

Photo of the day… The Colosseum
Rome, Italy
© Rob Falbo

Interesting photo to complement my previous post shows "The Colosseum" pre 2016, before the latest phase of restoration of one of Rome's most famous landmarks.

As shown in previous post, it looks much cleaner these days.

Original film photo digitized. (2001)

23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Rob Falbo

