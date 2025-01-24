Previous
Memphis, Tennessee, USA by robfalbo
Memphis, Tennessee, USA

Photo of the Day…Hernando de Soto Bridge
Memphis, Tennessee, USA
© Rob Falbo

Located on the Mississippi River, this bridge was named after Spanish conquistador Hernando de Soto who visited in 1541. Many sunsets were admired here by the likes of Elvis, B.B. King and Johnny Cash.


Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Barb ace
Glorious sunset and a very beautiful bridge!
January 24th, 2025  
