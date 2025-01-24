Sign up
Photo 682
Memphis, Tennessee, USA
Photo of the Day…Hernando de Soto Bridge
Memphis, Tennessee, USA
© Rob Falbo
Located on the Mississippi River, this bridge was named after Spanish conquistador Hernando de Soto who visited in 1541. Many sunsets were admired here by the likes of Elvis, B.B. King and Johnny Cash.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Barb
ace
Glorious sunset and a very beautiful bridge!
January 24th, 2025
