CN Tower ~ Toronto by robfalbo
CN Tower ~ Toronto

Photo of the day... CN Tower
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

The Most Recognizable Tower In The World.

Device Info: Apple iPhone 14
ISO50 ~ 6mm (26) ~ f1.5 ~ 1/2571s, Pattern, no flash, compulsory
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Great PoV…. Wow!
January 26th, 2025  
