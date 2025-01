The Face of Che Guevara

Photo of the day... Revolution Square

Havana, Cuba

© Rob Falbo



Ministry of the Interior building located in the Plaza de la Revolución.



The stylized line-art of Che Guevara is featured on the building with the words... "Hasta la Victoria Siempre" that translates to "Until Victory, Forever". The artwork is taken from the famous Guerrillero Heroico photo.



Original film photo digitized.