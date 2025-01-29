Dennis the Menace Park

Midland, Texas, USA

© Rob Falbo



We had the pleasure of visiting one of the first adventure playgrounds ever built (in the U.S.) based on the Dennis the Menace comic strip created by Hank Ketcham.



This park was enjoyed by generations of kids. It originally opened on July 11, 1959 and was updated twice, once in 1993 and again 2019.



Besides comic strip inspired graphics of Dennis Mitchell and Mr. Wilson, this four playground "super-park" has unique themed structures including “tree house,” “baseball,” “airplane” and “old town” that all ties back to the original cartoon in some way, plus a "Pirate Adventure" splash pad.

