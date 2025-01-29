Previous
Dennis the Menace Park by robfalbo
Photo 687

Dennis the Menace Park

Photo of the day...
Midland, Texas, USA
© Rob Falbo

We had the pleasure of visiting one of the first adventure playgrounds ever built (in the U.S.) based on the Dennis the Menace comic strip created by Hank Ketcham.

This park was enjoyed by generations of kids. It originally opened on July 11, 1959 and was updated twice, once in 1993 and again 2019.

Besides comic strip inspired graphics of Dennis Mitchell and Mr. Wilson, this four playground "super-park" has unique themed structures including “tree house,” “baseball,” “airplane” and “old town” that all ties back to the original cartoon in some way, plus a "Pirate Adventure" splash pad.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact