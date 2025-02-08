Sign up
Previous
Photo 697
Qadesh
Photo of the day... Qadesh
Female Siberian Tiger
© Rob Falbo
February is "Cat Month"
Their shared ancestry, physical characteristics, and genetic markers confirm that, yes, tigers are indeed technically cats.
She was born in 1988. I met her when she was 10 years old, 465 pounds and measured 9 feet 1 inch from paw to paw.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
2
2
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
697
photos
119
followers
315
following
190% complete
690
691
692
693
694
695
696
697
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
tiger
,
cat
,
cats
,
tigers
,
big cats
,
qadesh
gloria jones
ace
Super close up
February 8th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Terrific shot
February 8th, 2025
