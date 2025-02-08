Previous
Qadesh by robfalbo
Qadesh

Female Siberian Tiger
© Rob Falbo

February is "Cat Month"

Their shared ancestry, physical characteristics, and genetic markers confirm that, yes, tigers are indeed technically cats.

She was born in 1988. I met her when she was 10 years old, 465 pounds and measured 9 feet 1 inch from paw to paw.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Rob Falbo


Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
gloria jones ace
Super close up
February 8th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Terrific shot
February 8th, 2025  
