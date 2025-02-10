Previous
Italian Sunset by robfalbo
Italian Sunset

Cosenza, Calabria, Italy
© Rob Falbo

February is "Cat Month"

We had one of our many feline friends join us.
We have to go back and visit him.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
