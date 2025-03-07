Protest of the day...

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

© Rob Falbo (1996)



There seems to be an overwhelming feeling of fear and uncertainty these days that has fueled the unpleasant phenomenon of uncontrollable anger we see in society today.



My job as a photo-journalist has put me in many crowds, protests, and even riots where I have witnessed the powerful collective emotions of people.



This photo, a moment in time during the 1996 No Justice, No Peace, OPSEU Strike against the Harris Government in Ontario at the time.



No matter what the protest of the day is, questions about their effects and influence always arise. How is the identity of an individual influenced on a psychological level, especially for the young and how will it shape their future outlook on life?