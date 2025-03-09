Previous
Faces are the mirror of the mind...

Photo of the day... Huatulco, Mexico
© Rob Falbo

Each of their faces and eyes seem to tell a different story.

They didn't seem to have much (by our standards) but they also appeared to have so much. Twenty nine years later, I wonder where their story led them?

I remember behind their little wooden house, was a breathtaking view of an untouched beach.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
