Photo 727
Emergency Task Force
Photo of the day...
Toronto Police ETF
© Rob Falbo
These ETF officers were focused, guns pointed, on raiding a home, in the Islington Ave and Steeles Ave West area. I was running alongside them pointing my camera at them.
March is Photojournalism month.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
news
,
photojournalism
