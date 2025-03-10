Previous
Emergency Task Force by robfalbo
Photo 727

Emergency Task Force

Toronto Police ETF
© Rob Falbo

These ETF officers were focused, guns pointed, on raiding a home, in the Islington Ave and Steeles Ave West area. I was running alongside them pointing my camera at them.

March is Photojournalism month.
10th March 2025

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Photo Details

