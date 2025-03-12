"Signs" of the time

Toronto, Canada

Rob Falbo (2021)



A moment in time on a sunny street in Toronto.



I took this photo quickly while driving by a busy intersection because it seemed interesting.



Upon further review I noticed more than just two signs. The perfect position of the white arrow pointing to his sign for one. Second, the "$1" perhaps symbolizing the perils of money.



I didn't stop there, I googled the "arama" portion of the cut off store sign as well ~ then things got even more interesting...



(I wish I could make out the licence plate number to see if there was another sign)



Coincidence?



*** The meaning of the word "Arama" depends on the language. In Italian, "amara" means bitter. In the Igbo language, the name means grace. In Sanskrit, the language of ancient India, "Amara" means deathless or immortal. The name "Arama" is primarily a female name of Spanish origin that means Of The Virgin Mary. In English, "-arama" is used chiefly in nonce words to denote an event, production, situation, etc., that amounts to or is suggestive of a prolonged or extravagant display or exhibition of a specified kind.





