Previous
Photo 730
Céline Dion
Photo of the day... Céline Dion
Toronto, 1994
© Rob Falbo
Her star power was evident, this photo was taken when she was only 26 years old.
March is Photojournalism month.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
news
photojournalism
céline dion
