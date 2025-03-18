Previous
Home Sweet Home by robfalbo
Photo 735

Home Sweet Home

Santa María Huatulco - Mexico
© Rob Falbo

She was so proud of her home and the flower in front. She posed and let me take a photo. I remember she had just brushed away a rattle snake in her home minutes before with no fear.

March is photojournalism month.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

