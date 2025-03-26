Previous
CG TOWER by robfalbo
CG TOWER

CG TOWER
Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo (2025)

The 60 floor CG TOWER in Vaughan is almost complete.

March is photojournalism month.
26th March 2025

Rob Falbo

Photo Details

