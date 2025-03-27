Sign up
Previous
Photo 741
Queen Elizabeth II
Photo of the day... Queen Elizabeth II
© Rob Falbo
Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926 and was the longest-reigning British monarch in history until her death on the 8th September 2022.
I took this photo for Lo Specchio during her visit to Toronto in 1997.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
0
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
741
photos
117
followers
320
following
203% complete
View this month »
734
735
736
737
738
739
740
741
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
queen
,
elizabeth
,
‘
,
ii’
