Queen Elizabeth II by robfalbo
Photo 741

Queen Elizabeth II

Photo of the day... Queen Elizabeth II
© Rob Falbo

Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926 and was the longest-reigning British monarch in history until her death on the 8th September 2022.

I took this photo for Lo Specchio during her visit to Toronto in 1997.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
