Pope John Paul II by robfalbo
Pope John Paul II

Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Pope John Paul II waves to the crowd after landing in Toronto for World Youth Day.
July 23, 2002.

March is photojournalism month.
Rob Falbo

