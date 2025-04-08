Clifton Hill

Photo of the day... Clifton Hill

© Rob Falbo



The “Street of Fun by the Falls” marked by attractions, restaurants and hotels is always jammed with tourists.



This is a fantastic recreated miniature version that captures the iconic cityscape of Clifton Hill.

The place where you can see it is at "Little Canada".



"A celebration of all things Canada, "Little Canada" is a unique journey of discovery through the sights and sounds of our great country in miniature scale. A unique Toronto attraction that will unleash your childlike sense of wonder, discovery, and curiosity." ~ little-canada.ca



Very cool place...