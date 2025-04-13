Previous
Night Sky by robfalbo
Night Sky

Photo of the day... Night Sky
Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Proof of Mother Nature’s majesty.
Rob Falbo

Barb ace
Springlike colors!!
April 14th, 2025  
