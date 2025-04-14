Previous
Night Sky by robfalbo
Night Sky

Photo of the day... Woodbridge Ave
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

“Clouds, they make a painting out of the sky.” ~ Marty Rubin
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Aimee Ann
Awesome!
April 14th, 2025  
Sue Schaar
Beautiful
April 14th, 2025  
Neil ace
Amazing
April 14th, 2025  
