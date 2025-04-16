Sign up
Previous
Photo 759
Toronto
Photo of the day... Toronto
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo (2025)
Dark clouds rolled over Toronto yesterday.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
canada
,
toronto
,
ontario
Dave
ace
Dramatic
April 16th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Awesome photo.
April 16th, 2025
