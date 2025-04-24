Previous
South Dakota by robfalbo
South Dakota

Pactola Lake
Pennington County, South Dakota
The largest reservoir in the Black Hills of South Dakota, USA. Located between Deadwood and Custer, it is accessible via US Highway 385.
Rob Falbo

Suzanne ace
Made me mmediately think of the old Doris Day song 'The Black Hills of Dakota' with the lines "where the ines are so high/they kiss the sky above'.
April 24th, 2025  
