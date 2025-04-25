Sign up
Photo 768
Photo 768
Quiet Night
Photo of the day...
Vaughan Canada
© Rob Falbo
It was a quiet night.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
1
2
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
768
photos
117
followers
319
following
210% complete
768
Tags
canada
,
ontario
,
vaughan
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
April 25th, 2025
