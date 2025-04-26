Previous
Toronto Maple Leafs
Photo 769

Toronto Maple Leafs

Photo of the day…Toronto Maple Leafs
© Rob Falbo

We need some magic from the Maple Leafs' memorable playoff run in the spring of 1993.

(Film photo digitized)

Rob Falbo

